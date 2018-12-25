Home States Odisha

Government relief for pest-hit farmers in two districts

The report also stated that crop damage beyond 50 per cent has been sustained by farmers on 1, 294 ha.

Published: 25th December 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Pest-hit Farm

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday announced that crops over 10,000 hectare (ha) of land in two districts were damaged due to pest menace and asked the Collectors concerned to initiate relief measures to help the affected farmers. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said pests have damaged crops on 10456.64 ha in Balangir and Boudh districts. As per reports submitted by Collectors of both the districts, a total of 1, 567 villages under 15 blocks and 14 Wards in four urban local bodies have been affected by the pest menace.  

The report also stated that crop damage beyond 50 per cent has been sustained by farmers on 1, 294 ha. Similarly, crop damage between 33 per cent and 50 per cent has been witnessed on the remaining 9, 162.64 ha of land. The worst affected by pest attack was Balangir where crop was damaged in 1, 520 villages, SRC officials said. The district has reported crop damage on 10, 302 ha of land. 

In view of the distress situation, the SRC has asked the Collectors to undertake immediate relief measures in both the districts. Similarly, the SRC has declared 67, 576.94 ha of land in Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sambalpur districts as drought-hit and asked the Collectors to undertake relief measures to aid farmers who have sustained crop loss. “Drought of moderate to severe nature has been reported from 1, 729 villages under 21 blocks and 45 Wards of six urban local bodies in these districts,” the SRC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balangir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp