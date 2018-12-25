Government relief for pest-hit farmers in two districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday announced that crops over 10,000 hectare (ha) of land in two districts were damaged due to pest menace and asked the Collectors concerned to initiate relief measures to help the affected farmers. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said pests have damaged crops on 10456.64 ha in Balangir and Boudh districts. As per reports submitted by Collectors of both the districts, a total of 1, 567 villages under 15 blocks and 14 Wards in four urban local bodies have been affected by the pest menace.

The report also stated that crop damage beyond 50 per cent has been sustained by farmers on 1, 294 ha. Similarly, crop damage between 33 per cent and 50 per cent has been witnessed on the remaining 9, 162.64 ha of land. The worst affected by pest attack was Balangir where crop was damaged in 1, 520 villages, SRC officials said. The district has reported crop damage on 10, 302 ha of land.

In view of the distress situation, the SRC has asked the Collectors to undertake immediate relief measures in both the districts. Similarly, the SRC has declared 67, 576.94 ha of land in Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sambalpur districts as drought-hit and asked the Collectors to undertake relief measures to aid farmers who have sustained crop loss. “Drought of moderate to severe nature has been reported from 1, 729 villages under 21 blocks and 45 Wards of six urban local bodies in these districts,” the SRC said.