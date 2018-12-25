Home States Odisha

Jajpur set for a bouquet of cultural programmes

The event calendar of Jajpur district is chock-a-block with festivals.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The event calendar of Jajpur district is chock-a-block with festivals. With as many as five Mahotsavs being organised back-to-back across the district, it is set to be a cultural rendezvous for the Jajpurites this vacation.On December 25, the 13th edition of Dharmasala Mahotsav is slated to kick off at Jaraka bazaar. To be inaugurated by Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Kumar Panda, it will continue till 5 January.

This will be followed by the five-day Barachana Mahotsav at Barachana from January 8. This is besides the Zilla Mahotsav, which was held at the district headquarters town of Jajpur town last month.
Three ongoing events have set the festive mood rolling in the district. On December 22, the second edition of Kalinga Nagar Mahotsav started off at Kharadi under Industrial complex area. The five-day event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Likewise, 11th edition of Kuakhia Mahotsav started at Kuakhia Bazaar on December 23 with MP Rita Tarei inaugurating it. Similarly, Korei Mahotsav was opened by MLA Akash Das Nayak at Korei on December 23. Drawing people in droves, these mahotsavs have proved to be a success. The mahotsavs are being organised by respective committees with an aim to promote local tradition and culture besides showcasing local talents.

Till 12 years back, there was only one Mahotsav which was organised in Dharmasala. However, as the district is known for its unique culture and heritage, each region started celebrating separate mahotsav. Folk dance and music, pala, daskathia, sand art, melody, orchestra, record dance, ghoda nacha, gotipua nacha, jodi sankha dance, Ranapa dance, Odissi and animal mask dance are being organised with an aim to revive the rural folk dance and traditional entertainment form of art.This apart, local weavers and craftsmen are showcasing their crafts and selling their wares at the mahotsavs. A number of stalls have also been set up by Self Help Groups selling households articles.

