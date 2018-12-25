Modi makes a pitch for mandate to BJP

By Express News Service

KHURDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually launched the BJP campaign in Odisha for the 2019 polls by giving a call for making a New Odisha with new energy.Addressing a public meeting at the NISER stadium on the outskirts of the Capital City during his three-hour visit to Odisha, Modi slammed the State Government for its failures and pitched for a mandate to BJP.

However, there was a perceptible change in the tone of his address unlike the last time when he launched a frontal attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).His address lasting a little over half an hour did not have Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s name come up even once. Nor did the BJD, even though he was unsparing in his criticism of the State Government.

His entire address dwelt on the issues of corruption, and the State Government’s failure in health, education, agriculture and farmer’s welfare and other sectors. In a stinging attack on the State Government, Modi said corruption has become all pervasive in Odisha. “Demon of corruption in the form of chit fund scam and PC (percentage commission) culture has grown strong in Odisha,” he said, and sought to know who is “feeding and patronising the demon of corruption.”

“The Centre has launched a slew of projects and pumped in huge funds for Odisha’s development and despite all these, Odisha is lagging behind,” he added.Under ‘Swahh Bharat’ (Clean India) campaign, Modi said the country has achieved 97 per cent ‘swachhata’ (cleanliness) but Odisha is lagging far behind other states in becoming ‘Open Defecation Free’. Children of the State are suffering from malnutrition while farmers are struggling due to lack of remunerative prices for their produce and basic irrigation facilities. The State has failed to provide safe drinking water to almost half of the population and teachers are forced to agitate due to denial of proper salary, he alleged.

Criticising the State Government for its refusal to join the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, Modi said, “Odias would have availed free medical facilities upto ` five lakh in major hospitals across the country if the State had joined the scheme.

People want to know why the State Government refused to join the scheme.”

Stating that around six lakh people have benefited from the Centre’s flagship healthcare scheme, Modi said, “I regret that not a single Odia is among the beneficiaries.” He asserted that the Centre is committed to strengthen healthcare services. Steps have been taken for setting up five medical colleges in the State.

“The Centre is committed to the all round development of Odisha. We will change Odisha’s fate and take the State on the path of development towards a new future,” Modi said. People including farmers and women are realising there is a wave for change to take the State on a new path of progress and development and are raising their voice, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister dedicated a 100-bed revamped and upgraded ESI Hospital to the nation, completed at a cost `73.51 crore. He said `1.5 crore is being invested in oil and petroleum sector in the State which would make it the country’s petro hub. Besides, the Centre is taking all steps to strengthen connectivity and road networks in Odisha. He said `4,361 crore is being spent for four National Highway projects of 263 km to streamline traffic and check mishaps.

The Prime Minister said 35 lakh free LPG connections have been provided to the poor people in Odisha. Now, 70 per cent of the State’s population use cooking gas as against only 20 per cent earlier, he said and added, the Centre’s aim is to cover all.