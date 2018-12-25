Home States Odisha

National Children’s Science Congress from Dec 27   

The inauguration ceremony will be held at SOA’s 1400-seat state-of-the-art auditorium on campus 2.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC), the annual event which provides a platform to children to showcase their creativity and ability to innovate, will kick off at SOA University here from December 27. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the event and address about 800 participants in presence of School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra. 

The inauguration ceremony will be held at SOA’s 1400-seat state-of-the-art auditorium on campus 2. Technical sessions, exhibitions and discussions will be held in the adjacent facilities on the campus.
Children in the age group of 10-17 years including school going kids and those who are not part of formal education besides differently-abled children will attend the event supported by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Government of India.

NCSTC is mandated to communicate science and technology to the masses, stimulate scientific and technological temper and coordinate such efforts across the country. The event will be the 26th edition of the NCSC and this year’s theme is ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for a Clean, Green and Healthy Nation’. Children from 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and five Gulf countries are expected to attend the event. NCSC was launched in 1993. 

This is the second time that the NCSC is being held in Odisha. Besides the participants, about 400 teachers, guides, facilitators and parents of children along with several scientists, evaluators and researchers will attend the event.

“The children will present their research findings on the focal theme and identified sub-themes during the technical sessions. The entire objective is to prompt children to think over societal problems, ponder over the causes and subsequently, try and solve the same,” said an official of SOA.NCSC is also aimed at encouraging a sense of discovery among the children. The event will also feature cultural programmes with children from different States and countries performing every evening. The event will conclude on December 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp