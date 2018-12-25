National Children’s Science Congress from Dec 27   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC), the annual event which provides a platform to children to showcase their creativity and ability to innovate, will kick off at SOA University here from December 27. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the event and address about 800 participants in presence of School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at SOA’s 1400-seat state-of-the-art auditorium on campus 2. Technical sessions, exhibitions and discussions will be held in the adjacent facilities on the campus.

Children in the age group of 10-17 years including school going kids and those who are not part of formal education besides differently-abled children will attend the event supported by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Government of India.

NCSTC is mandated to communicate science and technology to the masses, stimulate scientific and technological temper and coordinate such efforts across the country. The event will be the 26th edition of the NCSC and this year’s theme is ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for a Clean, Green and Healthy Nation’. Children from 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and five Gulf countries are expected to attend the event. NCSC was launched in 1993.

This is the second time that the NCSC is being held in Odisha. Besides the participants, about 400 teachers, guides, facilitators and parents of children along with several scientists, evaluators and researchers will attend the event.

“The children will present their research findings on the focal theme and identified sub-themes during the technical sessions. The entire objective is to prompt children to think over societal problems, ponder over the causes and subsequently, try and solve the same,” said an official of SOA.NCSC is also aimed at encouraging a sense of discovery among the children. The event will also feature cultural programmes with children from different States and countries performing every evening. The event will conclude on December 31.