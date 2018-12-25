Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks BJD leaders to donate a month’s salary

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday requested all party MPs and MLAs to donate one month’s salary to the party fund.

Published: 25th December 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

Chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday requested all party MPs and MLAs to donate one month’s salary to the party fund. The donations should be paid through cheques. The Chief Minister made the request in a letter to all State office-bearers, district observers, MPs, MLAs and district, block and town presidents ahead of the 21st establishment day of the party on December 26. Naveen asked the district presidents to receive donations for the party from well-wishers in cheques or request the donors to pay through online link. Receipts of all donations received by the party will be given by treasurer Subash Singh.

Naveen also asked all the leaders to expedite the membership drive and collect at least 200 new members from each panchayat in rural areas and Ward in urban pockets. Stating that the commitment of party leaders and workers, their sacrifice and service of people have established BJD as one of the leading regional parties in the country, he said BJD has now emerged stronger.

He said BJD will continue to serve people of Odisha in the coming days by banking on the commitment and sacrifice of the party workers. “All frontal organisations of the party are working to ensure justice to students, youths, women, farmers, minorities, SCs and STs, lawyers, workers and labourers”, Naveen said and added that BJD inspired By Biju Patnaik’s ideology is fighting for self-respect and interest of Odisha.
The Chief Minister also advised party leaders and workers to work for the people by involving themselves in the problems faced by them. “People should always have confidence in us which is beyond politics - this should be our mantra,” he said.

