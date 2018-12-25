Power engineers to boycott work on Jan 8, 9   

Home States Odisha

 All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) has decided to boycott work on January 8 and 9 across the country.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) has decided to boycott work on January 8 and 9 across the country.The ceasework has been called to protest the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill and privatisation of distribution sector. AIPEF is also demanding regularisation of outsourced employees and reintroduction of old pension scheme. 

AIPEF’s executive committee meeting was held in Pune on December 15. The federation’s members from across the country including Odisha participated in the meeting and discussed the current situation of the power sector. 

Odisha was the first State to privatise its power distribution sector into four discoms in 1999. “Various power engineers’ associations had urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to stop the privatisation in public interest. In several other States, distribution companies under the control of the Government are functioning in a much better way,” members of All Odisha Power Engineers’ Federation said.The focus should me on 100 per cent metering and good management practices and not on privatisation which has miserably failed, they said.

