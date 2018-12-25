Revellers throng Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: A large number of revellers are throning the beach here to ring in New Year. With just over a week’s time left to bid goodbye to 2018, the hotels have decorated the premises to attract more people.

Besides the regular tourists from neighbouring West Bengal and different parts of Odisha, tourists from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh too have come to the city to welcome 2019.

Rush of revellers was noticed at the tourist spots of Chilika lake-Sipakuda, Satpada, Ramchandi, Harachandi, Chandrabhaga and Konark. The Jagannath temple administration too had rescheduled the time for visitors to accommodate the rush. The number of lifeguards on the beach has been increased while special arrangements were put in place for regulation of ever-increasing vehicular traffic.