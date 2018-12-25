Rs 4 lakh looted 

By Express News Service

TALCHER : Two motorcycle-borne miscreants looted `4 lakh from a senior citizen on Monday while he was returning from State Bank of India branch after withdrawing the cash. According to police, one Milu Charan Naik, a retired government employee, of Ekdal village withdrew `4 lakh from SBI for the marriage of his daughter.

On returning from the bank he found the tyre of his Alto car punctured and took it to the nearby garage for repair when two youths came on a bike and snatched the money from his hand. He lodged a compliant after which police launched a manhunt to capture the miscreants.