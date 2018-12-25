Shutdown in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Government offices, courts and banks remained closed on Monday following a bandh call given by JAC of different Bar Associations of Kalahandi over the demand to establish permanent bench of Orissa High Court here. Lawyers staged demonstrations and picketed in front of the collectorate and courts in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Dharamgarh, M Rampur, Junagarh and Jaipatna.

Kalahandi Bar Association president Santosh Kumar Panda said Kalahandi fulfils all the criteria for a separate High Court bench as per the Jasobant Singh Committee recommendations. Centrally located in the KBK region, Kalahandi is one of the most backward areas of the country, he said.

He added that they will observe Kalahandi bandh again on January 7.