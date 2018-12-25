Week-long Christmas celebration begins today in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The week-long Christmas celebration in KBK region’s oldest church at Koraput, Jeypore Evangelical Lutheran Church, will begin on Tuesday. The church was established in 1909. The church and Christmas tree have been decorated with bright lights, coloured lamps, balloons and cradles. Every year, Christmas is celebrated till January 1 here and the celebration is attended by Christians from not just Koraput but also different areas of the KBK region. They light candles, share cakes and exchange pleasantries with near and dear ones on the day.

Apparently, it was from Jeypore Evangelical Lutheran Church that Christianity spread to other parts of southern Odisha like Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada and subsequently, the community members set up three major Christian hospitals in Bissamcuttack in Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Lamtaput in Koraput district to serve people.

Historians said two missionaries of Germany had first visited Jagdalpur during 1880s and sought a plot from Jagdalpur king to construct a church and preach Christianity. However, the king denied them permission for the purpose. Later, they arrived in Jeypore kingdom and appealed to the king to provide a plot for constructing a church. The king provided the land to them and accordingly, the church was constructed in 1909.

Now, there are 100 small and big churches in the KBK region.Jharsuguda: Students of DAV Public School at Sarbahal celebrated Christmas on its premises on Monday. Students performed Christmas carols and sweets were distributed among them. Principal Prashant Kumar Panda was present.