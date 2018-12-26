Adopted village in Odisha's Ganjam left orphaned by Berhampur MP

Sisir Panigrahy By

BERHAMPUR: Adarsh Gram or model village continues to be just a signboard for Kesaripada under Patrapur block even as two years have passed since Berhampur MP Sidhant Mohapatra adopted it under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY).

The MP had promised to bring about all-round development in the village after adopting it in 2016 but there has not been a semblance of effort towards improving lives of the people, leave aside implementation of projects for its transformation.

The village on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border is inhabited by around 1,500 families and most of them are Telugu-speaking people. The village has roads from two sides. While the 14-km road leads to Patrapur via Jayantipur, another connects Andhra Pradesh covering 16 km to reach Sompeta.

However, locals alleged that the village adopted by Mohapatra under the scheme for improving basic amenities has shown little progress even after two years. They complained that the MP seldom visits the village. While hundreds of youths in the village have migrated to other States in search of work, the infrastructure development projects adopted under the scheme are a non-starter.

A villager said while all the seven tube-wells have been lying defunct since long, residents are forced to collect water from open wells and ponds for drinking. Similarly, in the high school, where most of the students are Telugu-speaking, no study materials are being provided by the State Government. As no higher education institutions are available in the area, students prefer to take admission in schools of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Though a water supply project was constructed four years ago, it broke down after only one year and no effort has been made to repair it. Villagers depend on hospitals in Sompeta because of lack of facilities at Patrapur healthcare centre. This apart, the 14-km road to Patrapur, which was damaged during cyclone Titli, is yet to be repaired, they said.

Recently, a Central team visited the village to review the works under the scheme. It found that no fund has been released for canal work by the MP that would have enabled irrigation facilities for the farmers.

Sarpanch Gopal Reddy, who enjoys the support of BJD, said the villagers are responsible for the disruption of water supply project as they have been entrusted with the task of implementation and maintenance. He, however, admitted lack of developmental works in the village under SAGY. Despite several requests for irrigation facility and repair of damaged roads, no step has been taken so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the village committee has decided that voters will give a befitting reply to the MP during the 2019 general elections. While Mohapatra was not available for comment, the villagers said they only see the MP during election campaigns.