Odisha Congress protests attack on campaign van

Burning effigies of the PM, BJP president Amit Shah and Odisha BJP chief resident Basanta Panda across the state, Youth Congress activists also staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 26th December 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-BJP, Odisha Youth Congress

Members of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress stage a demonstration. (Photo| Twitter/ Odisha Youth Congress)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The attack on the campaign vehicle of Youth Congress, undertaken as ‘Yuva Kranti Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, near the public meeting venue of PM Narendra Modi at Khurda on Monday, has come in for strong criticism from party leaders.

Youth Congress activists on Tuesday burnt the effigies of the PM, national BJP president Amit Shah and Odisha party unit chief resident Basanta Panda across the State protesting the attack. The activists led by the president of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) Loknath Maharathi also staged a demonstration at Master Canteen square here.

The Yatra was launched by All India Youth Congress on December 16 to make youths aware about the unfulfilled promises of the PM. AIYC president Keshav Chandra Yadav and vice-president BV Srinivasan were in the campaign vehicle when it was attacked by BJP activists, the OPYC chief said.

TAGS
Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress Narendra Modi BJP Youth Congress attack

