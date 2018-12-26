Crocodile carcass found in Odisha's Kapilash Zoo

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The carcass of a crocodile was found floating in the water body of Kapilash Zoo in the district on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday after the zoo authorities sent it to OUAT, Bhubaneswar for ascertaining the cause of death.

Sources said a caretaker who feeds crocodile Malli found the carcass floating and informed forest authorities who retrieved it. A post-mortem was conducted on Monday afternoon by a local veterinary surgeon, sources added.

It is being suspected that Malli died of lung infection, said Divisional Forest Officer Sudarshan Patra adding samples have been sent to OUAT on Tuesday for further investigation.

Ranger, Kapilash Zoo, Dasarnia Bhoi said after learning about the crocodile death from the caretaker, the DFO and ACF JN Dash reached the spot. This is the second death in Kapilash Zoo. Last month an elephant calf (Raja) died of unknown diseases in Kapilash elephant rescue centre.