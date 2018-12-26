Home States Odisha

Odisha Governor stress on teachers’ role

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal was attending the silver jubilee function of Balanga High School and Bhodar High School.

Published: 26th December 2018 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Prof. Ganeshi Lal
By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Importance of education is the need of the hour and teachers at all levels should own responsibility for the betterment of students, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. Attending the silver jubilee function of Balanga High School and Bhodar High School as chief guest on Tuesday, Prof Lal asked teachers to put in their best for the upliftment of students, who struggle in studies. Old Boys’ Association president Dillip Kumar Patnaik and Headmaster Vikram Kumar Jagadev coordinated the programme.
Earlier, Prof Lal was given a rousing welcome at Nimapara PWD Inspection Bungalow by BJP State Women unit chief Pravati Parida.

18th Nimapada Mahotsav

A three-day cultural extravaganza, ‘Nimapada Mahotsav’ was inaugurated on Tuesday at the open-air auditorium here. Minister for Tourism and Culture Ashok Chandra Panda, attended the function as chief guest.

The programme is being jointly organised by Helpline, socio-cultural organisation and Department of Culture. Mahotsav committee president Samir Das, educationist Ramesh Chandra Parida, president Arvind Singh Bhatia and secretary Pratap Patra were present, among others.

Bharatnatyam by a Bengaluru-based dance academy, Odissi by Guru Bishnupada Samal and tribal dance by Gayatri Kala Sangathan of Culture Department received huge applause from the audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Governor Odisha schools Odisha teaching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp