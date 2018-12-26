Odisha Governor stress on teachers’ role

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Importance of education is the need of the hour and teachers at all levels should own responsibility for the betterment of students, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. Attending the silver jubilee function of Balanga High School and Bhodar High School as chief guest on Tuesday, Prof Lal asked teachers to put in their best for the upliftment of students, who struggle in studies. Old Boys’ Association president Dillip Kumar Patnaik and Headmaster Vikram Kumar Jagadev coordinated the programme.

Earlier, Prof Lal was given a rousing welcome at Nimapara PWD Inspection Bungalow by BJP State Women unit chief Pravati Parida.

18th Nimapada Mahotsav

A three-day cultural extravaganza, ‘Nimapada Mahotsav’ was inaugurated on Tuesday at the open-air auditorium here. Minister for Tourism and Culture Ashok Chandra Panda, attended the function as chief guest.

The programme is being jointly organised by Helpline, socio-cultural organisation and Department of Culture. Mahotsav committee president Samir Das, educationist Ramesh Chandra Parida, president Arvind Singh Bhatia and secretary Pratap Patra were present, among others.

Bharatnatyam by a Bengaluru-based dance academy, Odissi by Guru Bishnupada Samal and tribal dance by Gayatri Kala Sangathan of Culture Department received huge applause from the audience.