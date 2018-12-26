Man held for raping daughter in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A man was arrested on Tuesday for raping and impregnating her 15-year-old daughter. The shocking incident took place at Dagarpada locality within Lalbag police limits here.The 38-year-old accused, Suryamani Behera, was living with his daughter in a rented house for the last one year after his wife left him along with their three sons following a family feud.

The matter came to light when the victim, a student of Class X, stopped attending classes in her school and was confined to the house for around a month. Behera, who is a carpenter by profession, is a native of Dholamara within Gania police limits in Nayagarh district. While the victim was rescued by Childline officials, her mother registered an FIR with Mahila police against Behera.