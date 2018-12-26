Home States Odisha

Man held for raping daughter in Cuttack

The matter came to light when the victim, a student of Class X, stopped attending classes in her school and was confined to the house for around a month.

Published: 26th December 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A man was arrested on Tuesday for raping and impregnating her 15-year-old daughter. The shocking incident took place at Dagarpada locality within Lalbag police limits here.The 38-year-old accused, Suryamani Behera, was living with his daughter in a rented house for the last one year after his wife left him along with their three sons following a family feud.

The matter came to light when the victim, a student of Class X, stopped attending classes in her school and was confined to the house for around a month. Behera, who is a carpenter by profession, is a native of Dholamara within Gania police limits in Nayagarh district. While the victim was rescued by Childline officials, her mother registered an FIR with Mahila police against Behera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack police Cuttack minor rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Man forced to lick his own spit over eve teasing allegations in Bihar's Begusarai
This annual fest in Pune gives a taste of rural flavour
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp