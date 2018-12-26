Man shot at near Puri Gundicha temple

By Express News Service

PURI: A man sustained serious injuries after he was shot at near Gundicha Temple under Kumbharapara police limits, here on Tuesday. The injured has been identified as Sanjay Behera (27). According to reports, two men came on a motorcycle and fired at Behera who sustained bullet injuries on the shoulder.

Locals informed the police who rushed to the spot and took a heavily bleeding Behera to District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition was critical. According to police, the two men on a motorcycle fired five rounds at Behera. Police have registered a case.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and police have launched a search for the miscreants.

This is the second incident of crime in a week. On December 22, a half-burnt body of an unidentified man was found behind a shop along Red Cross Road. Kumbharpara police, who seized the body, said the man was killed and his body set on fire. Three days after, the deceased and the accused are yet to be nabbed.