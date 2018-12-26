Home States Odisha

Narrow escape for Hirakhand Express passengers in Odisha

The incident took place nine kms from Rayagada railway station when the Hirakhand Express was on its way to Jagdalpur.

Published: 26th December 2018 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Railway track

The crack on track | Express

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Passengers of Jagdalpur bound Hirakhand Express had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a trackman alerted the Railway officials about a crack in the tracks near Singapur station under Visakhapatnam division of East Coast Railways.

The incident took place nine km from Rayagada railway station when the Hirakhand Express was on its way to Jagdalpur. The train was approaching Singapur railway station when trackman Chinna Rao sensed a track cracking. He immediately informed the Station Master of Singapur railway station who detained the train. On checking, the officials found a crack on one of the tracks and informed a technical team. The crack was repaired and the train was allowed to move after an hour. Railway officials said this type of cracks generally occurs on tracks during the winter season and is detected by ground-level workers.

