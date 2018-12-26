No KALIA, only loan waiver: Odisha farmers

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Rejecting the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme of the State Government, farmers of the district have demanded a complete waiver of farm loan. The farmers, under the banner of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS), protested against the State Government’s KALIA Scheme, which they said was introduced to evade their demand for loan waiver.

Convener of POKSSS, Lingaraj said here on Tuesday, “If the State Government fails to waive farm loan and provide an appropriate bonus to farmers, the ruling party will be deprived of farmers’ support.”

Stating that the scheme has been formulated to evade two genuine demands of farmers, Lingaraj said this will fail to appease the frayed nerves of farmers who are suffering due to unseasonal rains and pest attacks, he said.

“Even the budget for the scheme is not enough. Only about Rs 3,333 crore will be spent annually under the scheme, which is inadequate,” he added. The State Government claims that of the total 32 lakh farmer families, 8 lakh families do not take farm loan. The data is completely misleading, the farmers’ leader said.

The Government has failed to identify share-croppers in the State who are yet to be given any legal status.

Under such circumstances, how can a share-cropper benefit under KALIA scheme, he questioned. Spokesperson of POKSSS, Saroj said the State Government should waive farm loan and announce a bonus of Rs 750 per quintal of paddy as has been done in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The Samiti also demanded the Centre to take appropriate steps for implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations. If the genuine demands of farmers are not fulfilled, they will be forced to resort to agitation and its result will reflect on the upcoming general election, Saroj warned.

‘Failed crop’ forces farmer to end life

SAMBALPUR: A farmer of Bargarh district has allegedly committed suicide due to crop loss and loan burden. The deceased has been identified as Hualdar Mahakur, aged 60, of Telagaon village under Bheden block. He had consumed poison and succumbed in VIMSAR on Tuesday. Hualdar was rushed to Bheden Community Health Centre in a critical condition on Monday after his family members came to know that he had consumed poison. Subsequently, he was shifted to VIMSAR after his condition deteriorated but died while undergoing treatment. He had cultivated paddy over three acres of land and for the purpose, Hualdar had taken a loan of Rs 70,000 from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS). He had also taken a loan from private money lenders. However, his crop was damaged due to the infestation of Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) and Pethai-induced rain. The deceased’s son, Narottam Mahakur said his father was under mental stress due to crop loss and loan burden. Bheden Tehsildar Sima Sabita Kulu said she had not received any information about the incident. However, she assured of an inquiry.