Odisha BJP pays rich tribute to Vajpayee

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary on Tuesday. At a function organised by BJP’s cultural wing, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan recalled the former PM’s contribution towards Odisha. A man of vision and eloquence, Atalji’s commitment to India’s development and upholding democratic values was unparalleled, he said.

“It was Atalji’s vision for development in Odisha which made him lay the foundation stone for Paradip Refinery. Today, the refinery has become an epitome of success for Odisha and also for the nation. This has helped generate revenue, employment opportunities and industrial growth in the State,” Pradhan said.

Odisha will always remain indebted to Vajpayee for the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana which paved the way for development in rural areas. Vajpayee’s birthday, which is being observed as Good Governance Day, befits such a towering personality who always strove to provide people with a life of dignity, he said.

“Envisioning pucca roads for all through Gram Sadak Yojana, inclusive development of tribals and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to provide free and compulsory education to children were some of the major steps taken by Atalji who sowed the seeds of good governance in our democracy,” Pradhan tweeted.

Addressing a function at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Research Institute in the City, the Union Minister urged students to come forward and pledge to build a New Odisha to further fulfil the goal of a New India as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.