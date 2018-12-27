2020 deadline for NH-55 expansion in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With increasing casualties on Cuttack-Dhenkanal-Angul section of NH-55, Government has decided to expand the highway to four lanes. The 112-km four-lane work of the section will be completed by September 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone through video conference on Monday.

Speaking to media persons here, General Manager (Technical) of National High Authority of India’s (NHAI), Dhenkanal unit Pramod Kumar Sabat said the NH expansion work has already started and the Central Government has allocated Rs 1,991 crore for the purpose. This apart, two bypasses will be constructed on the section at Siminai in Dhenkanal and Angul. While seven underpasses will be constructed for passage of elephants, seven others will be set up for vehicular movement of connecting roads. As many as 2,300 trees along the NH have been identified for cutting, he added.

Sabat said steps will be taken to plant 10 times of felled trees for the beautification of the road and check pollution under Green Mission of the NHAI. After expansion, the stretch will serve as a lifeline for the people of Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul and reduce traffic flow, he added.

The expansion work will provide much relief to the road users, especially the mining and industrial traffic in Angul and Talcher areas for transporting minerals to ports at Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur, the NHAI official said. As per reports, the NHAI records more than 100 casualties with 500 accidents on the section each year.