Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress leader Bhakta Das demands judicial probe

Das alleged that many girls of the school faced harassment by Mohapatra but were reluctant to reveal it fearing social stigma.

Published: 27th December 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bhakta Charan Das

Bhakta Charan Das. (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Senior Congress leader Bhakta Das on Wednesday alleged that the former headmaster of Sirmaska UG High School, a tribal residential school under Thuamul Rampur block, who was arrested from Berhampur on Friday for sexually assaulting a student of the school, enjoyed political clout in the area. Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said the accused Balakrushna Mohapatra was influential and had links with politicians of the ruling party and some bureaucrats which is why he managed to remain posted in one school as the headmaster for 18 years.

“Despite being a primary school teacher, he was allowed to hold the headmaster post without any requisite qualification and was also in-charge of girls hostel of the school that is run by the SC and ST Welfare Department. This was only possible because of his strong political links,” he alleged.

He further alleged that many girls of the school faced harassment by Mohapatra but were reluctant to reveal it fearing social stigma. Das demanded a judicial probe into the allegation and said the complainant girl and her parents have been socially boycotted after the incident and their lives are at stake.

“The State Government should provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to her within a week and look after her education and security,” he said and threatened of agitation by Congress workers if the demands are not fulfilled in time. Mohapatra had allegedly sexually assaulted a Class IX student and a boarder of the girls' hostel the night before Ganesh Puja this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhakta Charan Das Berhampur teacher sexcual assault case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp