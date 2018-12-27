Odisha Congress leader Bhakta Das demands judicial probe

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Senior Congress leader Bhakta Das on Wednesday alleged that the former headmaster of Sirmaska UG High School, a tribal residential school under Thuamul Rampur block, who was arrested from Berhampur on Friday for sexually assaulting a student of the school, enjoyed political clout in the area. Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said the accused Balakrushna Mohapatra was influential and had links with politicians of the ruling party and some bureaucrats which is why he managed to remain posted in one school as the headmaster for 18 years.

“Despite being a primary school teacher, he was allowed to hold the headmaster post without any requisite qualification and was also in-charge of girls hostel of the school that is run by the SC and ST Welfare Department. This was only possible because of his strong political links,” he alleged.

He further alleged that many girls of the school faced harassment by Mohapatra but were reluctant to reveal it fearing social stigma. Das demanded a judicial probe into the allegation and said the complainant girl and her parents have been socially boycotted after the incident and their lives are at stake.

“The State Government should provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to her within a week and look after her education and security,” he said and threatened of agitation by Congress workers if the demands are not fulfilled in time. Mohapatra had allegedly sexually assaulted a Class IX student and a boarder of the girls' hostel the night before Ganesh Puja this year.