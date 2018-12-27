Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress observes Black Day

Odisha Congress marks BJD's 21'st foundation day as a black day for the state.

Published: 27th December 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik (Photo: Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) observed Black Day across Odisha to mark the 21st Foundation Day of BJD alleging all-round failures of the State Government. Party president Niranjan Patnaik took to Twitter to criticise the State Government and BJD for its all-round failure. 

Patnaik alleged that over the last 18 years, the Chief Minister has been bulldozing rights of Odisha’s tribals who got nothing but hopelessness from BJD’s corruption-ridden regime. Non-existent health care, deteriorating law and order situation and a pathetic education infrastructure - this is why BJD’s foundation day is Black Day for Odisha’s women, Patnaik said and added, today Odisha is facing an epidemic of joblessness and the blame lies squarely on the shoulders of the Chief Minister.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Congress Odisha Black Day BJD Foundation Day BJD failures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp