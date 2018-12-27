Odisha Congress observes Black Day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) observed Black Day across Odisha to mark the 21st Foundation Day of BJD alleging all-round failures of the State Government. Party president Niranjan Patnaik took to Twitter to criticise the State Government and BJD for its all-round failure.

I am saddened to see the news of farmer suicides everyday. Unable to bear the brunt of huge debt, our farmers are forced to end their lives. Anti-farmer BJD govt. has turned a deaf ear to the pleas of our annadatas. pic.twitter.com/yAh41KrO5K — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) December 26, 2018

Women are being harassed, molested & raped daily on Odisha’s streets. And invariably, the accused walk free, while the victim fights against the corrupt and insensitive law & order administration of the BJD govt. Is this what our mothers & daughters voted for? pic.twitter.com/GfnbKlUuHD — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) December 26, 2018

Patnaik alleged that over the last 18 years, the Chief Minister has been bulldozing rights of Odisha’s tribals who got nothing but hopelessness from BJD’s corruption-ridden regime. Non-existent health care, deteriorating law and order situation and a pathetic education infrastructure - this is why BJD’s foundation day is Black Day for Odisha’s women, Patnaik said and added, today Odisha is facing an epidemic of joblessness and the blame lies squarely on the shoulders of the Chief Minister.