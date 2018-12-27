Construction of heart hospital starts at Odisha's Jharsuguda

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Construction of the most anticipated heart care hospital was initiated here on Tuesday.
The first-of-its-kind hospital in the State at an estimated cost Rs 100 crore on PPP mode. The funds will be provided by MCL. While Rs 32,42,00,790 will be spent on construction of the building, a MoU has already been signed with Hyderabad based Manjira Construction Limited for completing the project by 2020. Besides, as per an agreement, Quality Care Hospital Private Limited will provide technical know-how and equipment for the hospital. 

The three-storey building of the hospital will have 100 beds. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the hospital after it becomes operational in the next two years, informed Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kisore Das.  

