Cops, Maoists exchange fire in Odisha, two rebels ‘hurt’

BARGARH: Security forces exchanged fire with Maoists in Gandhamardan hill range under Paikmal police limits of Padampur sub-division in the district on Tuesday evening. Police claimed that at least two left-wing extremists (LWEs) were injured in the incident. Bargarh SP Mukesh K Bhamo said security forces had information about Maoist movement in the area. They came across a group of Maoists at the foothills of Gandhamardan hill while returning from patrolling operation. Seeing the security forces, Maoists opened fire and the former retaliated. However, the Maoists managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness.

Padampur SDPO Laxminarayan Panda said two Maoists including the head of the Bargarh-Balangir-Mahasamund divisional committee, Rabindra, sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. He said the security forces were coming down to the foothills of Gandhamardan when they came across the Maoist group comprising 10 to 12 cadres. The exchange of fire continued for more than 15 minutes. More than 50 rounds of bullets were fired from both sides, the SP informed.

Police have seized 16 empty cartridges, a knife, a torchlight, a towel that was used by Rabindra to cover his face and a bag from the spot. Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area.

On September 26 last year, two Maoist cadres, including a female cadre, died in an exchange of fire with police near Salepali village under Paikmal police limits.