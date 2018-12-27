Home States Odisha

Five hurt in steel plant blast in Odisha's Jajpur

Workers hold plant mismanagement responsible for the mishap.

Published: 27th December 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Five employees of Maithan Ispat Ltd sustained burn injuries in an explosion in the steel plant located in Kalinga Nagar industrial complex on Wednesday. According to police, two of them sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and are in critical condition. The victims have been identified as Manas Mallick (22), Sunil Majhi (24), Satya Narayan Sahu (25), Umanath Yadav (40), and Umesh Ray (38).

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The police said the mishap occurred when the employees were working at the steel melting shop (SMS) site of the Steel Plant. Palpable tension prevailed on the plant premises as the news of the mishap spread and workers congregated. They held plant mismanagement responsible for the mishap. Maithan Steel was acquired by the Mesco Group when the former was reeling under a debt of Rs 500 crore in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maithan Ispat Ltd Odisha steel plant blast Kalinga Nagar industrial complex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp