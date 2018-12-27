Five hurt in steel plant blast in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Five employees of Maithan Ispat Ltd sustained burn injuries in an explosion in the steel plant located in Kalinga Nagar industrial complex on Wednesday. According to police, two of them sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and are in critical condition. The victims have been identified as Manas Mallick (22), Sunil Majhi (24), Satya Narayan Sahu (25), Umanath Yadav (40), and Umesh Ray (38).

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The police said the mishap occurred when the employees were working at the steel melting shop (SMS) site of the Steel Plant. Palpable tension prevailed on the plant premises as the news of the mishap spread and workers congregated. They held plant mismanagement responsible for the mishap. Maithan Steel was acquired by the Mesco Group when the former was reeling under a debt of Rs 500 crore in 2015.