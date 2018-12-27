Home States Odisha

Inadequate Mandis delays paddy procurement in Odisha

Only 1005 mandis are operational against the Co-operative Department order to open 3296 mandis.

Paddy stack

A heap of paddy straw dumped on Ekamba village road in Jeypore | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid opposition allegations of irregularities and mismanagement in paddy procurement, the State Government has procured nearly seven lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). A review of paddy procurement by PACS and LAMPS (Large area multi-purpose cooperative societies) revealed that over 6.72 lakh tonnes of paddy were purchased from 1,06,851 farmers as on December 17.

Though the PACS/LAMPS have been given a target to procure 34.91 lakh tonnes paddy through 3296 mandis, only 1005 mandis are operational so far. Even as the Department decided that 2,603 primary societies will participate in paddy procurement, only 656 societies have started operation.

Opposition Congress and BJP have been complaining that farmers are facing problems to sell their paddy due to inadequate number of mandis. The BJP Kisan Morcha has launched ‘mandi gherao’ agitation across the State to highlight problems of farmers.

Setting a target to procure 55 lakh tonnes of paddy during 2018-19 Kharif marketing season, the State Government has entrusted the job to Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation which has engaged PACS as its commission agents for procurement. As many as 12,48,202 farmers have registered online under paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) till December 15 for participating in the sale process. In  2017-18 Kharif marketing season, 11,20,252 farmers had registered themselves.

“The farmers' registration process is still on. We have been encouraging farmers to register their names so that they can they can avail the benefit of minimum support price (MSP) by selling their surplus paddy stock to government agencies,” sources in the Cooperation Department said. The Department had launched an intensive door-to-door campaign titled ‘cooperative at your doorstep’ to persuade farmers to avail agricultural loans from cooperative credit structures and enrol their names under P-PAS.

Under the Rabi crop loan programme, the State Government has so far disbursed credit to the tune of Rs 1,314 crore to over 3.4 lakh farmers against its target for a dispensation of Rs 5,600 crore. However, the State has exceeded its Kharif crop loan target by disbursing credit of Rs 6,806.10 crore against Rs 6,000 crore target for Kharif 2018. As many as 17,95,569 farmers had availed crop loan.

