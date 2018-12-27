Home States Odisha

Land process for Transport Nagar in Odisha resumes

While a minimum of 100-acre land will be required for the project, most of the expenses will be borne by private companies once all plans are made.

Published: 27th December 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After a delay of nearly one and a half year, the Housing and Urban Development Department has resumed the process for identification of land for a logistics park, ‘Transport Nagar’, on the outskirts of the city. The ‘Transport Nagar’ is being planned to accommodate heavy vehicles and ease traffic congestion on the city’s major roads.

Sources said at least a 100-acre land will be required for the project for which the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and IDCO have been asked to finalise it. A BDA official said three patches of land have been identified along Chandaka-Pitapali road on the outskirts of the city for Transport Nagar.

The district administration has to handover the land to IDCO before any construction plan is finalised. Khurda Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra said he has not received any proposal from either of the parties regarding handing over of land for the logistics park. He, however, said steps will be taken to finalise the land once he receives a proposal from Government.

Earlier, a 100-acre patch was identified near Chandaka but the project could not be taken up due to local resistance. Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Goods Transport Association president Niranjan Praharaj has urged the government to speed up the process for setting up the logistics park. He urged the State Government to participate in Logix India 2019, the mega logistics event, scheduled in New Delhi from January 31 to February 2. Funds too will not be a problem for setting up Transport Nagar as most of the expenses will be borne by private companies if the land is identified and a roadmap is prepared for its establishment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department Transport Nagar Odisha logistics park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp