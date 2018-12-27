Mercury to plunge further in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There will be no let up from intense cold condition across Odisha as the temperature is likely to drop further from December 29. Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said the temperature continues to remain 2 to 3 degree Celsius below normal in different parts of the State. “Such condition will last two more days after which there is a possibility of a further dip in temperature in many parts.”A clear picture in this regard will emerge within next 24 hours, he added.

On Tuesday, as many as 16 places in the State recorded minimum temperature below 12 degree Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department, the temperature was in single digit in eight stations with Daringibadi being the coldest at 5.5 degrees.

Other places where the temperature was less than 10 degrees Celsius are Phulbani (6 degrees Celsius), Angul (8.6 degrees Celsius), Sundargarh (9degrees Celsius), Keonjhar (9.1 degrees Celsius), Jharsuguda (9.4 degrees Celsius), Sonepur (9.8 degrees Celsius) and Sambalpur (9.9 degrees Celsius). The capital city also shivered at 12.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Meteorological officials said a few places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts may witness moderate rainfall on Thursday due to low trough over the south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.