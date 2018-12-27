Home States Odisha

Mercury to plunge further in Odisha

Temperature is likely to drop further from December 29.

Published: 27th December 2018 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar cold, bonfire

People warm themselves near a bonfuirein Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.| (EPS/ Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  There will be no let up from intense cold condition across Odisha as the temperature is likely to drop further from December 29. Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said the temperature continues to remain 2 to 3 degree Celsius below normal in different parts of the State. “Such condition will last two more days after which there is a possibility of a further dip in temperature in many parts.”A clear picture in this regard will emerge within next 24 hours, he added. 

On Tuesday, as many as 16 places in the State recorded minimum temperature below 12 degree Celsius. 
According to India Meteorological Department, the temperature was in single digit in eight stations with Daringibadi being the coldest at 5.5 degrees.

ALSO READ: Chilled state: Below 12 degrees Celsius in 19 places of Odisha

Other places where the temperature was less than 10 degrees Celsius are Phulbani (6 degrees Celsius), Angul (8.6 degrees Celsius), Sundargarh (9degrees Celsius), Keonjhar (9.1 degrees Celsius), Jharsuguda (9.4 degrees Celsius), Sonepur (9.8 degrees Celsius) and Sambalpur (9.9 degrees Celsius). The capital city also shivered at 12.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Meteorological officials said a few places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts may witness moderate rainfall on Thursday due to low trough over the south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Odisha cold Odisha temperature

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp