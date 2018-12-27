Home States Odisha

Pradhan asks Odisha government to reply on lack of basic facilities

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas also questioned Odisha CM on what the latter has done to clean corruption.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the Centre and the State are engaged in a blame game over their performances and achievements, the BJP on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to respond to the questions posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Monday’s visit to Odisha. Sharpening his attack on the Chief Minister for posing counter questions to the Centre on its false promises, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the former is trying to divert public attention by evading the PM’s questions.

Launching the ‘Jawab Maguchhi Odisha’ (Odisha seeks answers) campaign of State unit of  Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJMY) from the State Capital, Pradhan said Modi had given accounts of his government’s achievements during his May visit to Cuttack.“It is long overdue for the Chief Minister to give details of his Government’s achievements in the last 20 years.

Since he has failed to do this, BJYM took the initiative to engage public for seeking Chief Minister’s reply on key issues, particularly what the regional party had promised in its election manifesto before 2014 elections,” he said.

If the State Government wants to come clean on corruption issues, Naveen must tell what action his Government has taken to bring the people involved in the scam to book. State BJP president Basanta Panda, Union Minister Jual Oram, leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo, former minister Surama Padhi, BJYM president Tankadhar Tripathy and several others attended the function.

