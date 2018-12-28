Home States Odisha

Balangir lawyers to meet Guv

Lawyers of Balangir have decided to meet Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal over their demand for setting up a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in the district.

By Express News Service

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Balangir Bar Association will meet the Governor, who is scheduled to visit the district on December 29, and seek his intervention into the demand. The lawyers have called for Balangir shutdown on December 30. 

Convener of JAC Lalit Kumar Nayak said as many as 300 organisations of Balangir have extended their support to the shutdown call. In the last two months, two lawyers have shaved their heads as a mark of protest against State Government’s delay in setting up the HC bench in the district.

