Cong poll manifesto by Feb

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Manifesto of Congress for the Assembly elections of 2019 will be finalised by February, 2019. This was announced here on Thursday by president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik after the second meeting of the manifesto committee here.

Patnaik said the manifesto will be prepared basing on the feedback received from the general public. Elections to the State Assembly are expected in Odisha along with Lok Sabha polls in March, 2019. 

Preparation of manifesto had become controversial from the beginning with former chairman of the committee senior Congress leader Srikant Jena demanding, in a letter to Patnaik, that the chief minister candidate should be from the backward classes and the post of deputy chief minister should go to dalits. He demanded that his suggestions should find place in the preamble of the manifesto.

However, as differences between Patnaik and Jena widened, the latter was removed from the post of manifesto committee chairman and former minister Ganeswar Behera was appointed in his place. Sources said preparation of the manifesto has gathered momentum after Jena’s removal.

