Jilted lover arrested for murder

BERHAMPUR: Police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly killing the minor brother of a girl with whom he had a one-sided love affair. The accused, identified as Lingaraj Sethi of Bramhanipalli village under Chhatrapur police limits, had killed Bhiku Sethi (13) at Gurunthi village on December 6.

Additional SP Shantanu Das said Lingaraj was frequently visiting his uncle’s house at Guranthi village under Sadar police limits. During his visit, Lingaraj fell in love with Bhiku’s sister. On the fateful day, Lingaraj asked the girl to come with him, but she declined. Later, he took her brother Bhiku to a mango orchard on the pretext of visiting his village.

Subsequently, Lingaraj asked Bhiku to call his sister. When he refused, Lingaraj in a fit of rage, slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon. Later, Lingaraj dumped the body in the bushes near the orchard and fled.

After four days, villagers found the decomposed body and informed police. An FIR was filed at Sadar police station by his father Kunu Sethi.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of Lingaraj near Berhampur railway station, police apprehended him. During interrogation, Lingaraj confessed to the crime and identified the place where he buried the knife and blood-stained cloths. Lingaraj was forwarded to a local court.