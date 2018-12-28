Home States Odisha

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-II building in Odisha's Malkangiri unoccupied as new campus unsafe

JNV authorities demand craters be levelled along with proper roads to allow children on the campus.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya II

The new JNV-II building at Balimela town | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as construction of the permanent building of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-II (JNV-II) has been completed in Balimela town under the educationally backward Malkangiri district, the school authorities are unwilling to take possession on the ground that the campus was unsafe for children.

The construction of the building was started on 32.15 acres of land on May 21, 2015. Although the building was supposed to be completed by October 20, 2016, the construction agency finished the work a year later. As a result, classes could not be started in 2017 academic session.

Although the construction agency is trying to hand over the new building to the JNV authorities, the latter refuses to take possession as the campus does not meet the safety parameters. JNV-II Principal-in-charge Ganpati Pradhan said there are craters filled with mud on the school premises which pose threat to the students. Besides, there is no concrete approach road to the school, he added. Currently, the school runs Class I to VI from its temporary campus in Malkangiri town. 

Although the agency had written to the JNV authorities to take possession of the building in July, Pradhan denied to do so. “Unless the craters are filled up and levelled, we cannot allow children on the campus. The road also needs to be constructed for the convenience of students and teachers,” Pradhan said, adding that he has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to decide next course of action. 

