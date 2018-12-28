2011 Odisha gang rape verdict: Maharathy apologises as opposition mounts pressure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With pressure mounting from the opposition Congress and BJP for his dismissal from the Cabinet for his insensitive statement on the verdict of a local court in the alleged gang-rape and murder of a girl in Pipili in 2011, Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy on Thursday apologised for his remarks.

“I am sorry if my remarks have hurt anyone. I am a frank and vocal person. I did not intend to demean anybody. I am helpless if my friends in Congress and BJP behave like this,” Maharathy said pointing towards the agitation launched by the women’s wing of the two parties demanding his ouster and an apology from him.

The Additional District Judge Court, Bhubaneswar had acquitted prime accused in the case Prashant Pradhan and his brother Sukant on December 24 due to lack of evidence. Reacting to the verdict, the Minister had said truth has prevailed. “It is now for the police to find out how the victim died. I don’t know whether her (the victim’s) family got justice or not. The assistance of Rs 10 lakh was given by the Chief Minister to the family,” he said.

Protesting against the statement of Maharathy, slogan-shouting activists of Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress (OPMC) demonstrated in front of the Minister’s official residence with brooms in their hands. The Mahila Congress activists also hurled tomatoes and eggs at his residence.

Talking to media persons, OPMC president Sumitra Jena alleged that the Minister’s statement speaks volumes about the anti-woman attitude of the BJD Government.

The 19-year-old victim of Arjungoda village of Pipili in Puri district went into a coma after being allegedly gang-raped on November 28, 2011. She was found unconscious and in a semi-naked state in a paddy field near her village. After remaining in coma for over six months, she died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in June 2012.

Though the incident took place on November 28, 2011 the victim was admitted to the Capital Hospital on January 9, 2012 from where she was shifted to SCB on January 11, 2013 following the intervention of the Orissa High Court.

After the incident, the State Government had dismissed former Pipili IIC Amulya Champatiray from service. However, the Orissa High Court later upheld the verdict of the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) which had ruled that no Government employee can be dismissed without departmental proceedings.