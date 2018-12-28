Patrol teams to alert train drivers of fog

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With dense fog affecting train services, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has engaged night patrolling teams to alert loco pilots about the foggy conditions on tracks.

The patrolling teams, having a light weight kit consisting of beaters, crowbars, coin-shaped detonator, flash signal lights, cap, gloves and whistle, will warn train drivers of approaching stop signals and running in sensitive areas.

An ECoR spokesperson said all precautions have been taken regarding train operations during dense fog. Apart from keeping an eye on the fog, the teams will watch out for any track fishplate damage and screw displacement.

Surprise checks and footplate inspections are also being conducted during late night and early morning hours at all sensitive places. Besides, lifting barriers at level crossings have been provided with luminous indication strips. Rear portion of the trains have been fitted with LED-based flasher tail lights.