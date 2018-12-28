Panchayat members protest irregularities in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Elected representatives of 13 panchayats of Erasama block staged a demonstration and squatted in front of block office protesting irregularities in different development activities on Thursday.

The leaders alleged large-scale irregularities in selection of projects under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme, non-acceptance of some projects decided at Palli Sabha and Gram Sabha meetings, irregularities in Biju Pucca Ghar, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and public distribution system (PDS).

Moreover, only 50 per cent construction works of toilets under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan have been completed while officials have shown 100 per cent work on paper by submitting fake documents. Citing the discrepancy, they demanded probe into these irregularities.

They also pointed out that several old-aged persons and widows have been deprived of pension due to the callous attitude of officials concerned.

Irate elected representatives led by Sarpanch of Japa panchayat Tapan Gochhayat, Sarpanch of Erasama Gitanjali Swain, Dhinkia Panchayat Samiti member Devendra Swain and PS members of other panchayats staged the demonstration.

They also submitted their demands to Odisha Governor, Chief Minister and Jagatsinghpur Collector through Block Development Officer of Erasama.