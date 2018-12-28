Home States Odisha

Sec 144 imposed at JK Mill

Prohibitory orders under Sec 144 were imposed at the JK Paper Mill site on Thursday following an agitation by contractual workers.

Published: 28th December 2018

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Prohibitory orders under Sec 144 were imposed at the JK Paper Mill site on Thursday following an agitation by contractual workers. They had taken out a rally in the  JK Pur area in the morning demanding fulfilment of their demands. and staged a demonstration outside the plant on Wednesday.

Under the aegis of JK Paper Mill Employees Union and JK Paper Mill Contract Labour Union, the workers had earlier submitted a 14-point charter of demands to the management, but the latter paid no heed. Protesting the indifference, they decided to stage agitation. They did not allow other employees to enter the plant, which affected production on Wednesday.  

The workers’ demands include daily wage of `692 per day and `18,000 every month like the regular workers in adherence to Supreme Court’s equal work, equal pay rule; ESI and EPF provisions; 12 days of closed leave and 15 days of festive leave. They also demanded group insurance of `15 lakh, permanent employment to contractual labourers who have completed 10 years of service in the company and provision of employment to local educated youths.

President of both the unions, Harendranath Chandana said the plant management is unwilling to fulfil genuine demands of the workers. He added that if their demands are not met soon, it will lead to law and order situation and the management would be responsible for it. Police have been deployed on the plant premises to prevent any untoward situation.

