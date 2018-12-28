Surprise raids on PDS retailers in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Amid opposition parties’ allegations of irregularities and mismanagement in public distribution system (PDS), the district administration on Thursday conducted surprise raids on PDS retail points in Rasulpur block of the district.

A team of Civil Supply officials led by Marketing Inspector (MI) of the block Rajalaxmi Patra visited the retail shop in Bhotaka panchayat and verified the stocks.

During verification of stock and distribution registrars of PDS goods and physical stock position, she found 15 quintals of excess rice stock in the retailer’s godown. Patra also verified the Point of Sale (POS) machine supplied by the Civil Supply and Food Supplies department.

Patra said in the wake of allegations from various quarters over misappropriation of subsidised food materials and kerosene being provided to the needy and poor people under PDS, the surprise raids are being carried out. Retailer Kamini Prava Das has failed to give a satisfactory reply to the excess stock of subsidised rice. A show cause notice has been issued to her in this regard, she added.

Later, the MI visited another retailer point at Bilipada village under the same panchayat, but the retailer had closed his outlet and managed to flee. Patra also met some PDS beneficiaries of the village and collected information regarding quantity, price and regularity of the PDS goods delivered by the retailer.

It was alleged that some retailers have been misappropriating subsidised food materials and kerosene with ration cards made in the names of dead persons, migrants and non-Aadhaar linked ration cards. Taking advantage of loopholes, the retailers are bungling foodstuff of non-updated accounts or through ghost beneficiaries.

Such irregularities have taken place in at least 29 panchayats of Rasulpur block. Even though the locals had drawn attention of the block civil supplies officer over the issue, no action was taken in this direction.

“Earlier, we had met the Collector at his grievance cell and brought several allegations on large-scale irregularities of PDS goods, but it yielded no result,” said Debadutta, a social activist and added that the surprise visit of block officials to a retailer point is an eyewash.

Millers fail to turn up for paddy purchase

DHENKANAL: Farmers expressed disappointment over the absence of millers at Belitikiri mandi to purchase their produce. The farmers had gathered at the mandi from early hours but as the day progressed into evening the millers did not turn up, leading to the tension. According to reports, farmers brought 700 quintals of paddy to Beltikiri mandi as per the information provided to them by Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society officials.

Even after a long wait, no miller reached the spot due to which they expressed resentment against civil supply officer for lack of coordination among the service providers, millers and PACs. District Civil Supply Officer Hadibandhu Sethi said paddy could not be lifted in the absence of workers and asked the farmers to return tomorrow. On the other hand, in Kamakshyanagar mandi millers procured paddy in the absence of basic light arrangement and other facilities.