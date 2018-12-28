VRS by senior doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital exposes healthcare malaise

SN Agragami By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two senior most and internationally acclaimed doctors Professor Sidhartha Das, Dean and Principal of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and Professor PC Mahapatra of Obstetrics and Gynecology have opted to quit government service.

Their application for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) has been accepted by the State Government and they are set to be relieved soon. Both have cited health and personal issues for seeking early retirement.

On the surface, this may look like a routine administrative affair but there is more than meets the eye. The urgency to opt for VRS while having around three years left in their service tenure has raised eyebrows with many pointing out that all is not well in the State health administration. Such senior and reputed doctors deciding against continuing in Government service also does not give out good signals at a time when the State is battling an acute shortage of medical professionals and struggling to fill up the large-scale vacancies at all levels.

Moreover, Professor Das and Professor Mahapatra’s decision to quit service could trigger a flight from senior positions in the Government medical colleges and hospitals. There are quite a few senior doctors in the MCHs who also are restive and contemplating VRS and may follow suit in times to come. The drain of top medical experts will have a huge impact on the public health systems in the State.

According to sources, the unwelcome situation has been brought in by the Health Department. Increased interference, both political and departmental, undue pressure and lack of freedom to work have allegedly become a stifling factor for the senior medical professionals working in the medical colleges and hospitals.

“The exit of such accomplished personalities like Professor Das and Dr Mahapatra is a matter of concern. It will be a great loss for healthcare in the State. It may not only open floodgates for more departures but also create a negative perception about Government service among the budding medical professionals,” a doctor serving at a Government MCH said.

The gravity of manpower shortage from tertiary care level to grassroots can be gauged by the fact that nearly 30 per cent of posts are lying vacant in the seven medical colleges.

The scarcity is most acute at the level of assistant professors, who bear the major workload, with around 50 per cent posts vacant at SCBMCH, Cuttack and MKCGMCH Berhampur, a whopping nearly 75 per cent at VIMSAR Burla and between 35 and 70 per cent in the four new medical colleges.

In the rural areas, the shortfall is more than 20 per cent with 3956 in position against a sanctioned strength of 4995. Despite the implementation of various schemes and provisioning of incentives, recruitment of doctors has not made much progress.

The Department has, though, displayed nonchalance on the development. “It was their personal decision which was respected. Their leaving will have no impact on healthcare or functioning of their institution. Their replacements will be notified soon,” said a senior officer of the Department. It may be true, but the development has exposed the Department’s gross failure in nurturing excellence in the healthcare system of the State.