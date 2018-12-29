Home States Odisha

2018: Tough on farmers, promising on development

The year 2018 has been tough on farmers of Jharsuguda. Drought, pest attack and then unseasonal rainfall - all have taken a heavy toll on agricultural prospects in the district.

By Raj Kumar Sharma
Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The year 2018 has been tough on farmers of Jharsuguda. Drought, pest attack and then unseasonal rainfall - all have taken a heavy toll on agricultural prospects in the district. This year, paddy cultivation was taken up in 50,404 hectare (ha) in the district. Due to scanty rainfall, crop in 31,075 hectare was already damaged and in the recent rain, paddy crop in five blocks of Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda, Laikera, Kolabira and Kirmira was severely affected.

In October, farmers of Kolabira and Laikera blocks faced crop loss due to Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) insects. The farmers alleged that pesticide failed to control the pests from ruining roots of paddy plants in Malidihi, Ghantamal, Ludung and Amati gram panchayats of Kolabira block. A similar situation prevailed in neighbouring Bhatalaida, Nikitimal, Sarangloi and Babuchhipidihi panchayats of Laikera block.On the other hand, the district got many new projects and foundation for a few others were laid.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the VSS airport under Udan scheme and also dedicated to the nation the greenfield open cast mine project at Garjanbahal and 53.1 km long Jharsuguda-Serdega railway line constructed by the MCL. Construction of a heartcare hospital was started in Jharsuguda on PPP mode.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Sambalpur stretch of the Biju Expressway to people of the State. He also inaugurated the 2.5-km Sapne bridge on Ib river, a tributary of Mahanadi, which is the longest river bridge in Western Odisha.

In April, four elephants, including a tusker, were killed after being run over by a speeding train at Telidihi village under Bagdihi forest range. They were hit by the Howrah-Mumbai Mail while crossing the track. As per the forest officials, the elephants came from Bagdihi forest range under Jharsuguda Forest Division.
Among the victims were a male elephant of about 15 years, another male elephant of five years, a female elephant of 25 years and a female calf of about one year.  

