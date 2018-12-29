By Express News Service

Odisha’s art, culture and heritage scene saw many highs this year barring the Sun temple controversies. Diana Sahu lists major happenings in the field

Heritage Cabinet for language

State Government constituted a Heritage Cabinet to preserve Odia language and culture. The Cabinet with eight members is headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and will work towards preservation and promotion of Odia language, culture and literature.

Foundation stone laid for Odia University

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone for Odia University at Satyabadi in Puri district, the same place where Bakula Bana Vidyalaya was set up by ‘Panchasakha’ in 1909. It will offer higher studies and promote research in Odia language and literature.

Pension for artistes

The State Government launched Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana (MMKSY) to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,200 to 46,000 artistes. Earlier, only 4,000 artistes used to get the assistance. The aim is to lend a helping hand to all artistes who are promoting art and culture of the State despite all odds.

New museums inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the archaeological museum in Lalitgiri that houses ancient Buddhist relics excavated from the site by Archaeological Survey of India. The Capital city of Bhubaneswar also got two new museums - Kala Bhoomi and the Waste-to-Art Museum.

Tribal language dictionaries

In a first of its kind initiative, the Academy of Tribal Language and Culture published 21 bilingual tribal dictionaries to preserve and promote Odisha’s ethnic languages. These dictionaries will be used in multi-lingual education at the elementary level in tribal-dominated districts of the State.

Top awards for Odia litterateurs

Four authors were selected for Sahitya Akademi awards. While educationist Dasarathi Das will receive Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Gaganendra Nath Das has been selected for Sahitya Akademi Bhasa Samman 2018. Haladhar Nag and Dr Prafulla Tripathy will receive Koshali Sambalpuri Bhasa Samman 2018. Similarly, eminent poet Ramakanta Rath was conferred the State’s highest literary award Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman for 2018. Noted writer Chandra Sekhar Rath, freedom fighter Bhabani Charan Pattnaik, Kotpad weaver Gobardhana Panika, sculptor Pravakar Maharana and noted film director Sisir Mishra received the Padma Awards.

Paika Rebellion commemoration

The Prime Minister released a coin and postage stamp to commemorate Paika Rebellion. The Union Government also agreed to the State’s proposal for setting up a Chair on Paika Rebellion in Utkal University at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

New look for heritage structures

After years of negligence, the Government decided to restore the dilapidated house of doyen of Assamese literature Lakhminath Bezbaroa in Sambalpur. Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has been roped in for the restoration work. A musical fountain project was inaugurated at Bindu Sagar pond and a special illumination project implemented in Ananta Basudev temple in Old Town.

Kalinga Studio opens its gates

Shooting of a film started in Kalinga Studio which had remained closed for many years. Film makers Dilip Panda and Ramesh Rout shot some scenes of their movies in the studio this year. The Government has decided to develop the studio on the lines of RK Studio and Gemini Studios.

Sun temple fiasco at Konark

Tourism Ministry’s ‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme received flak after Sun Temple at Konark was put up for adoption by a private company. Replacement of sculpture panels from the temple in the name of preservation by ASI was also protested by many.