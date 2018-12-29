Baripada declared ODF

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Baripada Municipality has become Open Defecation Free (ODF) in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district.The municipality, one of the oldest civic bodies in the State, was declared ODF by Collector Vineet Bhardwaj at a function held here on Friday with a call to make the town plastic-free.

The Collector said, “The town having 28 Wards with 24,418 population is now ODF. We have constructed number of toilets which were needed for declaring it ODF. The civic body has also constructed 71-seat eight community toilets and 80-seat nine general toilets in the town under Swachh Bharat Mission. These are being maintained by the municipality.”

Vice-Chairperson of the municipality Jitendra Mohanty said in order to maintain the status of ODF, all are needed to have access to toilets. At the same time, he appealed to the people to shun plastic and use cotton bags to keep the environment clean. Regular awareness drives are being carried out to make the town plastic-free in the last two months, he informed.

As per reports of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS), at least 9,242 of 34,286 Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) have been constructed under the sanitation scheme this year and the rest will be constructed shortly in the district.Among others, Deputy Speaker Sananda Marandi, municipality Chairperson Babita Das and Executive Officer Saroj Kumar Das also spoke.

However, BJP district unit president Krushna Chandra Mohapatra criticised the district administration’s announcement and said the ground reality is different. Several houses are yet to get toilets under the scheme. Similarly, community toilets have not been set up at Purnachandrapur, Ward-6, Ward-15, Ward-16, Deulsahi, Old Parade Field and Pilot Sahi where open defection continuing, he alleged.