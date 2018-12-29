Civic body action against party banners

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: General elections may still be a few months away, but several places in Dhenkanal district are already in the grip of poll fever.Banners wishing the public best wishes for the New Year have been put up by different political parties in various sub-divisional headquarters as well as Dhenkanal town. The leaders have taken the New Year as an opportunity to gain popularity ahead of the polls, said locals.

Most of the banners, posters and hoarding have been erected on either side of the road with colourful photos of MLA, MP, Ministers and party functionaries encroaching public space and road affecting traffic and vehicular movement.

Almost all posters and banners and hoardings have been erected without the permission from Municipality or respective NACs which has led to losses of lakhs of rupees.With the resentment among public brewing over the issue, the municipal administration has asked political parties to remove all the posters in three days and deposit required amount of fine for putting up banners without prior permission. Municipal sources said action would be taken if the parties concerned fail to comply with the direction.

Executive Officer of Dhenkanal Municipality Atanu Kumar Samant said we have taken steps to dismantle and before that loud speaker announcement is being made to inform the persons concerned.Meanwhile, the leaders said they will remove the banners after January 5. The banners have been displayed to wish the people of Dhenkanal, said the party leaders.