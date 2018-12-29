Home States Odisha

Garbage segregation goes waste in Silk City

The blue and green colour bins may be ubiquitous in  Silk City, but the primary aim to segregate waste from the source remains unfulfilled.

Published: 29th December 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage

Civic staff collecting garbage from doorsteps in Berhampur | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The blue and green colour bins may be ubiquitous in  Silk City, but the primary aim to segregate waste from the source remains unfulfilled.The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) had installed green bins for biodegradable waste and blue bins for non-biodegradable materials in different locations of the city in 2016. But, they have failed the purpose. Instead of waste being segregated at the source, it is being done by the garbage collectors and ragpickers at various transfer stations.

After pumping in crores of rupees into the exercise, the solid waste management plan failed to yield results due to lack of awareness among the residents and lack of maintenance of bins.This apart, the civic body had planned to provide coloured bins to all the households to segregate the wastes. But several residents are yet to get the bins. Though the BeMC claimed that colour-coded dustbins have been provided in several Wards, ground reports say otherwise.

As per traditional practice, the civic body has engaged a private firm for door-to-door garbage collection and around 40 vehicles move around the city with colour-coded bins to collect wastes, but without segregation.

After collecting the waste, the vehicles dump it at various transfer stations and later, the garbage is shifted to dumping yard at Chandiania hills on the outskirts of the city.Municipal officials said despite several requests, residents are not dumping the segregated waste during door-to-door collection. The solid waste management plant at Mohuda here is being constructed and once it functions, the segregation process would be carried out smoothly, they added.

Social worker and senior advocate Bhagaban Sahu said the awareness measures taken by the BeMC are inadequate. Residents are yet to be sensitised about the importance of segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.“We wanted the citizens to actively participate in the garbage separation right at the source, but awareness is lacking,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Berhampur Municipal Corporation Silk City Biodegradable Waste Garbage Segregation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp