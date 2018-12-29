Home States Odisha

International meet on aluminium from Jan 31

The Capital City is all set to host the International Conference on Aluminium (INCAL) from January 31 to February 3, 2019.

Published: 29th December 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital City is all set to host the International Conference on Aluminium (INCAL) from January 31 to February 3, 2019.The conference, on the theme ‘Driving Growth and Development’ and organised by Aluminium Association of India (AAI) under the aegis of the Union Mines Ministry, is aimed at bringing the international aluminium fraternity under one roof where the current issues pertaining to the sector will be discussed.

Chairman of Nalco and president, AAI TK Chand said, “The event will provide a mega platform to exchange ideas on latest technological advances, Aluminium Roadmap 2030, upstream and downstream integration, discover new opportunities, extensive networking, B2B meetings and many more pertaining to Aluminium industry vis-a-vis the challenges and opportunities.”

The four-day conference is being planned to focus on ‘Think Aluminium: Think Odisha’ to promote the State as a destination for aluminium industries and aluminium capital of the country. There will also be an arrangement for B2B meetings among investors and technological collaborators, research and development experts and financers for development of new business in Odisha.

Over 700 delegates are expected to attend the conference. The number of overseas participants will be around 300. Top executives of global aluminium industries like Alcan of Canada, Alcoa of USA, Chalieco & Chinalco of China, EMAL of Emirates, DUBAL of Dubai, Rio Tinto, London, Rusal of Russia, Norsk Hydro of Norway and equipment suppliers like FL Smidth of Denmark, SMS of Germany, Danielle, Almex & Properzi of Italy and Carbon Savoie of France will take part in the conference.

