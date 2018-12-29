Home States Odisha

Investors seek refund of money 

Hundreds of investors of Balasore district on Thursday staged demonstration in front of the branch office of Sahara India demanding refund of maturity money.

Published: 29th December 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

They alleged that several people had deposited crores of rupees in Sahara Q Shop Scheme. But without their knowledge, the company officials transferred their deposits to Sahara Housing Investment Corporation. While their term deposits have been matured, the officials yet to refund the money to them. Even the officials assured the investors to refund the money with more rate of interest if they will wait till 2026, they alleged.

Branch Manager of Balasore Sahara India Bhawani Sankar Pradhan said maturity money to the investors has been delayed due to the ongoing proceedings of SEBI. Police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators.

