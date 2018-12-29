Lords go without food for 12 hrs in puri temple

By Express News Service

PURI: Deities of Jagannath temple here had to go without food for over 12 hours on Friday as the servitors did not open the doors of the sanctum sanctorum in protest against manhandling of a servitor by police on Thursday.

With the break of the dawn, hundreds of devotees entered the temple through four gates to have darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. As they approached sanctum sanctorum, the servitors did not open the doors and sat in protest demanding action against police.

As the rituals in the temple were delayed and the Mahaprasad could not be prepared, District Magistrate Jyotiprakash Das and Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangee along with temple officials rushed to the spot and tried to persuade the servitors to open the Garbhgruha and begin daily rituals. But the servitors stuck to their demand even after two rounds of meetings.

The District Magistrate said he assured the servitors of taking action as per the evidence that would come out of the CCTV footage of the incident, but the servitors did not relent. Rather, some of them demanded to withdraw criminal cases filed against a number of servitors in October 3 violence. Since it is a judicial process and law would take its own course, he expressed his helplessness.

Meanwhile, Gajapati King Dibyasingh Dev also appealed to the servitors not to break the age-old traditions of the temple. But the sevayats did not heed the appeal and continued their protest. Even as the District Magistrate and the SP waited in the temple police outpost, there was no communication from the servitors for several hours.

Finally, Chief Administrator of the temple PK Mahapatra contacted some servitors over phone and a meeting was arranged between the officials of the district administration and the servitors.The administration assured to consider their demand and the servitors resumed their duty beginning with Mangal Arati at 4.30 pm which was followed by public darshan.

Since there was much delay, many rituals were shortened and Mahaprasad was not offered to the deities till the report was filed.On Thursday, servitor Bhitarchhu Bhabani Sankar Mahapatra was accompanying a devotee into the temple. While the police on duty at the temple gate allowed the servitor, he sought identity verification from the devotee. As the devotee could not produce any identity proof, the servitor told the police that he is a Hindu and should be allowed inside. But the policeman did not relent which led to a scuffle between him and the servitor. Later, both lodged complaints with the Simhadwar police against each other.