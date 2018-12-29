Make in Odisha to create 6L jobs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the investment intents received during this year’s Make in Odisha conclave will create employment opportunities for six lakh persons in the State.

“The recent Make in Odisha conclave has received investment proposals worth 4.2 lakh crore that has the potential to create employment opportunities for about 6 lakh persons,” Naveen said at an event organised at Jaydev Bhawan here to felicitate students from Odisha who secured medals in the recent India Skills 2018.

Naveen said the robust skill ecosystem of the Government will be highly beneficial to Odisha’s youth and aid the industrial growth of the State. On the occasion, the CM felicitated 19 students from Odisha who bagged four gold, nine silver and six bronze medals at India Skill 2018 event.