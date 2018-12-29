Newborn dies after being swapped

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a tragic incident, a couple had to not only bear the agony of their newborn being swapped but also face his death for negligence of the hospital authorities.The incident took place in Bhimabhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir where

Pankajini Kharia, wife of Pabitra Kharia of Bramhinipali village under Deogaon block was admitted on Wednesday and gave birth to a male child. As the newborn baby was having cough problem, he was admitted in the SNCU. On the same day, Pankajini Gadtya, wife of Rabi Gadtya of Lukapada village, also gave birth to a male child and the baby was admitted in the SNCU.

In the evening, a staff nurse of SNCU told Pankajini Gadtya that her baby’s condition was critical and must be shifted to VIMSAAR, Burla. Then Pankajini and her husband took the baby to Burla where they came to know that they had brought the baby of Pankajini Kharia. They identified the newborn from the weight and the tag attached to the leg.

The couple informed Pankajini Kharia and her husband who rushed to Burla. But, by that time, their baby had died. They returned to Balangir with the baby’s body and filed an FIR at Balangir town police station on Thursday evening.



Balangir hospital Superintendent Narayan Acharya said an inquiry will be made into the incident and assured that steps would be taken to ensure that such incident will not recur in future. According to sources, the doctor who was in charge of SNCU has admitted the lapse.