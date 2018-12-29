Home States Odisha

Odisha hoteliers blacklist online travel aggregator

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) has blacklisted online Travel Aggregator (OTA) Go-MMT/IBIBO and decided not to honour their booking vouchers after January 15.

Published: 29th December 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) has blacklisted online Travel Aggregator (OTA) Go-MMT/IBIBO and decided not to honour their booking vouchers after January 15.The decision was taken at the annual general meeting of the association after authorities of the OTA failed to come forward to negotiate on its commission despite several reminders.

Chairman of HRAO JK Mohanty said the Go-MMT is unethically exploiting independent hotels by charging a whopping 45 per cent whereas its commission from certain chain hotels is as less as eight per cent. “It has been charging exorbitantly under the pretext of money in bank, performance-linked bonus and logged-in customers besides introducing various carnivals. This can lead to collapse of the hotel industry,” he said.

On December 6, the hoteliers’ body had an emergency meeting on the issues relating to unethical trade practices followed by Go-MMT. CEO of Go-MMT was served a seven-day notice to come forward for negotiation and resolve the issue amicably. 

But instead of coming for negotiations, Mohanty said the CEO of the OTA refused to acknowledge the locus standi of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and other regional associations.“We have decided that all individual hotels will serve a 15-day notice to terminate agreements with Go-MMT/IBIBO. All independent hotels in the State will not honour their booking vouchers from January 15 onwards,” he informed.The HRAO warned that electronic or computerised signature will not be acceptable anymore by independent hotels.

